$57,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Tundra
Limited Double Cab 4X4
2022 Toyota Tundra
Limited Double Cab 4X4
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,093KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFJA5DA2NX036885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,093 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Double Cab 4X4 38,093 KM $55,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 97,454 KM $31,904 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 71,387 KM $60,904 + tax & lic
Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-631-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$57,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2022 Toyota Tundra