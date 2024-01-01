Menu
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Double Cab 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON

2022 Toyota Tundra

38,093 KM

Details Features

$57,904

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited Double Cab 4X4

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited Double Cab 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DA2NX036885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717

