Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Pembroke, ON

2023 Buick Encore GX

66,836 KM

Details Features

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Encore GX

Essence

Watch This Vehicle
14407047

2023 Buick Encore GX

Essence

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 14407047
  2. 14407047
  3. 14407047
  4. 14407047
  5. 14407047
  6. 14407047
  7. 14407047
  8. 14407047
  9. 14407047
  10. 14407047
  11. 14407047
  12. 14407047
  13. 14407047
  14. 14407047
  15. 14407047
  16. 14407047
  17. 14407047
  18. 14407047
  19. 14407047
  20. 14407047
  21. 14407047
  22. 14407047
  23. 14407047
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
66,836KM
Good Condition
VIN KL4MMGSL0PB117060

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-310A
  • Mileage 66,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Buick Encore GX Essence 66,836 KM $26,904 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota 4Runner Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota 4Runner Limited 73,519 KM $57,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 0 KM $51,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2023 Buick Encore GX