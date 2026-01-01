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<p>Embark on your next adventure with the stylish and capable 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD from Westland Auto Sales. This eye-catching gray SUV boasts a sleek exterior that hints at its sporty performance, perfectly complemented by a refined black interior designed for comfort and sophistication. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Equinox RS offers a driving experience thats both exhilarating and practical, powered by its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and the confidence of all-wheel drive. With a modest 72,547 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion for countless journeys to come.</p><p>This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS is more than just a vehicle; its a statement. Its modern design, coupled with the versatility of an SUV and the practicality of a crossover, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a blend of style, performance, and everyday usability. The intuitive all-wheel-drive system ensures you have superior traction and control in a variety of Canadian weather conditions, giving you peace of mind wherever you roam. At Westland Auto Sales, were proud to offer this exceptional pre-owned vehicle thats sure to impress.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Bold RS Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the sporty and aggressive RS trim, featuring unique design elements that set this Equinox apart from the crowd.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian roads and trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, providing enhanced grip and stability in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Seamless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and responsive gear changes for an effortless and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, keeping your adventures going without compromise.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

72,547 KM

Details Description Features

$27,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS

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14232602

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,795

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,547KM
VIN 3gnaxwegxps160387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with the stylish and capable 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD from Westland Auto Sales. This eye-catching gray SUV boasts a sleek exterior that hints at its sporty performance, perfectly complemented by a refined black interior designed for comfort and sophistication. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Equinox RS offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and practical, powered by its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and the confidence of all-wheel drive. With a modest 72,547 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion for countless journeys to come.

This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Its modern design, coupled with the versatility of an SUV and the practicality of a crossover, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a blend of style, performance, and everyday usability. The intuitive all-wheel-drive system ensures you have superior traction and control in a variety of Canadian weather conditions, giving you peace of mind wherever you roam. At Westland Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional pre-owned vehicle that's sure to impress.

Here are five features of this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD that truly stand out:

  • Bold RS Styling: Turn heads with the sporty and aggressive RS trim, featuring unique design elements that set this Equinox apart from the crowd.
  • Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian roads and trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, providing enhanced grip and stability in all conditions.
  • Seamless Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and responsive gear changes for an effortless and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
  • Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, keeping your adventures going without compromise.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$27,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2023 Chevrolet Equinox