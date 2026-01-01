$27,795+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with the stylish and capable 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD from Westland Auto Sales. This eye-catching gray SUV boasts a sleek exterior that hints at its sporty performance, perfectly complemented by a refined black interior designed for comfort and sophistication. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Equinox RS offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and practical, powered by its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and the confidence of all-wheel drive. With a modest 72,547 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion for countless journeys to come.
This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Its modern design, coupled with the versatility of an SUV and the practicality of a crossover, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a blend of style, performance, and everyday usability. The intuitive all-wheel-drive system ensures you have superior traction and control in a variety of Canadian weather conditions, giving you peace of mind wherever you roam. At Westland Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional pre-owned vehicle that's sure to impress.
Here are five features of this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD that truly stand out:
- Bold RS Styling: Turn heads with the sporty and aggressive RS trim, featuring unique design elements that set this Equinox apart from the crowd.
- Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian roads and trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, providing enhanced grip and stability in all conditions.
- Seamless Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and responsive gear changes for an effortless and enjoyable driving experience.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
- Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, keeping your adventures going without compromise.
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