Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Sun and Liftgate Package</p><p>Technology Package.</p><p>Connivence Package.</p><p> </p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

39,981 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Activ AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11988939

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Activ AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1733424719
  2. 1733424793
  3. 1733424792
  4. 1733424790
  5. 1733424792
  6. 1733424792
  7. 1733424793
  8. 1733424792
  9. 1733424793
  10. 1733424792
  11. 1733424793
  12. 1733424793
  13. 1733424791
  14. 1733424793
  15. 1733424793
  16. 1733424793
  17. 1733424792
  18. 1733424793
  19. 1733424793
  20. 1733424792
  21. 1733424793
  22. 1733424792
  23. 1733424793
  24. 1733424793
  25. 1733424792
  26. 1733424793
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,981KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MSSL8PB199860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun and Liftgate Package

Technology Package.

Connivence Package.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Activ AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Activ AWD 39,981 KM $34,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD 59,540 KM $29,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD 69,439 KM $25,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer