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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This beauty, with its rich maroon exterior and sleek black interior, offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. With only 31,217km on the odometer, this Outback is practically new and ready to provide years of dependable service. Its versatile design and all-wheel drive system make it ideal for navigating Canadian winters and exploring the great outdoors.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, offering both efficiency and power. The Outback Touring trim is packed with premium features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Whether youre commuting to work or planning a weekend getaway, this Subaru Outback is ready to exceed your expectations. Visit Westland Auto Sales today and experience the Subaru difference!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring:</p><ul><li><strong>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing youre protected by Subarus renowned safety technology.</li><li><strong>Premium Touring Trim:</strong> Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with top-of-the-line features and finishes.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump while enjoying spirited performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Subaru Outback

31,217 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Subaru Outback

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13986744

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,217KM
VIN 4s4btdec3p3105324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This beauty, with its rich maroon exterior and sleek black interior, offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. With only 31,217km on the odometer, this Outback is practically new and ready to provide years of dependable service. Its versatile design and all-wheel drive system make it ideal for navigating Canadian winters and exploring the great outdoors.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, offering both efficiency and power. The Outback Touring trim is packed with premium features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Whether you're commuting to work or planning a weekend getaway, this Subaru Outback is ready to exceed your expectations. Visit Westland Auto Sales today and experience the Subaru difference!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring:

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're protected by Subaru's renowned safety technology.
  • Premium Touring Trim: Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with top-of-the-line features and finishes.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump while enjoying spirited performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2023 Subaru Outback