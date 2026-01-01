$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Touring
2023 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Subaru Outback Touring, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This beauty, with its rich maroon exterior and sleek black interior, offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. With only 31,217km on the odometer, this Outback is practically new and ready to provide years of dependable service. Its versatile design and all-wheel drive system make it ideal for navigating Canadian winters and exploring the great outdoors.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, offering both efficiency and power. The Outback Touring trim is packed with premium features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Whether you're commuting to work or planning a weekend getaway, this Subaru Outback is ready to exceed your expectations. Visit Westland Auto Sales today and experience the Subaru difference!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2023 Subaru Outback Touring:
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're protected by Subaru's renowned safety technology.
- Premium Touring Trim: Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with top-of-the-line features and finishes.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump while enjoying spirited performance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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