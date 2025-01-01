Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trd Off Road for sale in Pembroke, ON

2023 Toyota 4Runner

53,254 KM

Details Features

$59,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Watch This Vehicle
12842089

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 1754677917
  2. 1754677954
  3. 1754677955
  4. 1754677962
  5. 1754677954
  6. 1754677955
  7. 1754677946
  8. 1754677949
  9. 1754677954
  10. 1754677953
  11. 1754677960
  12. 1754677961
  13. 1754677946
  14. 1754677954
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,254KM
Good Condition
VIN JTERU5JR7P6104428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,254 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SL 66,119 KM $24,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 107,309 KM $38,904 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Crown LIMITED for sale in Pembroke, ON
2025 Toyota Crown LIMITED 13,104 KM $54,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2023 Toyota 4Runner