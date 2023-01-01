Menu
2023 Toyota Camry

15,727 KM

Details Description Features

$41,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Camry

2023 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10395834
  • Stock #: Y0006-1
  • VIN: 4T1K61BK3PU092313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

