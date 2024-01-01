Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2023 Toyota Crown

5,323 KM

Details Description Features

$57,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10938266
  2. 10938266
  3. 10938266
  4. 10938266
  5. 10938266
  6. 10938266
  7. 10938266
  8. 10938266
  9. 10938266
  10. 10938266
  11. 10938266
  12. 10938266
  13. 10938266
  14. 10938266
  15. 10938266
  16. 10938266
  17. 10938266
  18. 10938266
  19. 10938266
  20. 10938266
  21. 10938266
  22. 10938266
  23. 10938266
  24. 10938266
  25. 10938266
  26. 10938266
  27. 10938266
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDAFAAF7P3002221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red/Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLE crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 GMC Canyon SLE crew 4x4 108,210 KM $33,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport AWD 62,218 KM $46,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD 5,323 KM $57,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Crown