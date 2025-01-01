Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2023 Toyota Prius

7,166 KM

Details Description Features

$41,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Prius

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12542465

2023 Toyota Prius

Limited

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 12542465.731454878?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=18372
  2. 12542465
  3. 12542465
  4. 12542465
  5. 12542465
  6. 12542465
  7. 12542465
  8. 12542465
  9. 12542465
  10. 12542465
  11. 12542465
  12. 12542465
  13. 12542465
  14. 12542465
  15. 12542465
  16. 12542465
  17. 12542465
  18. 12542465
  19. 12542465
  20. 12542465
  21. 12542465
  22. 12542465
  23. 12542465
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,166KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDADABU8P3003428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD 42,066 KM $40,904 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX RX 350h AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Lexus RX RX 350h AWD 0 KM $75,904 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD F-Sport for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD F-Sport 5,202 KM $76,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2023 Toyota Prius