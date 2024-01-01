Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of efficiency and style with this stunning 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD HYBRID, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for any adventure. With its powerful yet fuel-efficient hybrid engine, youll enjoy the thrill of the open road while keeping your carbon footprint in check.</p><p>This RAV4 XLE is loaded with premium features, making every journey a pleasure. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel for cozy winter commutes to the convenience of power seats, windows, and locks, this vehicle is designed to pamper you. And for added safety, the RAV4 XLE comes equipped with blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.</p><p>With only 137,851 km on the odometer, this well-maintained RAV4 XLE is ready for its next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Power:</strong> Enjoy the benefits of a fuel-efficient hybrid system, offering both performance and savings.</li><li><strong>Heated Comfort:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the RAV4s reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Tech-Forward:</strong> Enjoy advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a power sunroof.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The RAV4 XLE offers ample passenger and cargo space for all your adventures.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

137,851 KM

Details Description Features

$37,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12001648

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD hybrid

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1733854432
  2. 1733854498
  3. 1733854498
  4. 1733854500
  5. 1733854499
  6. 1733854496
  7. 1733854499
  8. 1733854498
  9. 1733854500
  10. 1733854499
  11. 1733854499
  12. 1733854498
  13. 1733854498
  14. 1733854500
  15. 1733854499
  16. 1733854499
  17. 1733854499
  18. 1733854500
  19. 1733854499
  20. 1733854499
  21. 1733854500
  22. 1733854500
  23. 1733854500
  24. 1733854498
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,851KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV2PW152011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of efficiency and style with this stunning 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD HYBRID, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for any adventure. With its powerful yet fuel-efficient hybrid engine, you'll enjoy the thrill of the open road while keeping your carbon footprint in check.

This RAV4 XLE is loaded with premium features, making every journey a pleasure. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel for cozy winter commutes to the convenience of power seats, windows, and locks, this vehicle is designed to pamper you. And for added safety, the RAV4 XLE comes equipped with blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.

With only 137,851 km on the odometer, this well-maintained RAV4 XLE is ready for its next adventure.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:

  • Hybrid Power: Enjoy the benefits of a fuel-efficient hybrid system, offering both performance and savings.
  • Heated Comfort: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the RAV4's reliable all-wheel drive system.
  • Tech-Forward: Enjoy advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a power sunroof.
  • Spacious Interior: The RAV4 XLE offers ample passenger and cargo space for all your adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 5,586 KM $35,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf 5DR for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf 5DR 109,603 KM $15,904 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 25,100 KM $55,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4