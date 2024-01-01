$37,904+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD hybrid
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$37,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of efficiency and style with this stunning 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD HYBRID, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for any adventure. With its powerful yet fuel-efficient hybrid engine, you'll enjoy the thrill of the open road while keeping your carbon footprint in check.
This RAV4 XLE is loaded with premium features, making every journey a pleasure. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel for cozy winter commutes to the convenience of power seats, windows, and locks, this vehicle is designed to pamper you. And for added safety, the RAV4 XLE comes equipped with blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.
With only 137,851 km on the odometer, this well-maintained RAV4 XLE is ready for its next adventure.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- Hybrid Power: Enjoy the benefits of a fuel-efficient hybrid system, offering both performance and savings.
- Heated Comfort: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the RAV4's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Tech-Forward: Enjoy advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a power sunroof.
- Spacious Interior: The RAV4 XLE offers ample passenger and cargo space for all your adventures.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717