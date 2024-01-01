Menu
Ready to take your driving experience to the next level? Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned has the perfect vehicle for you – a pristine 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid. This stylish and fuel-efficient SUV is packed with features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its sleek white exterior, plush gray interior, and powerful hybrid engine, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the heated and cooled comfort, perfect for any season. Stay connected with the premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, while advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera keep you confident on the road. This RAV4 boasts an impressive list of features, and with only 51,929km on the odometer, its practically brand new!

Heres a sneak peek at some of the RAV4 Limiteds most coveted features:

Hybrid Power: Experience the thrill of effortless acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency with the advanced hybrid engine.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need for any adventure.
Cooled Seats: Beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable during those hot summer days.
Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and inviting grip on the steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, crystal-clear sound with the top-of-the-line audio system.

This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive and experience the difference!

2023 Toyota RAV4

51,929 KM

$46,904

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD HYBRID

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD HYBRID

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,929KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV4PW168639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to take your driving experience to the next level? Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned has the perfect vehicle for you – a pristine 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid. This stylish and fuel-efficient SUV is packed with features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its sleek white exterior, plush gray interior, and powerful hybrid engine, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the heated and cooled comfort, perfect for any season. Stay connected with the premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, while advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera keep you confident on the road. This RAV4 boasts an impressive list of features, and with only 51,929km on the odometer, it's practically brand new!

Here's a sneak peek at some of the RAV4 Limited's most coveted features:

  1. Hybrid Power: Experience the thrill of effortless acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency with the advanced hybrid engine.
  2. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need for any adventure.
  3. Cooled Seats: Beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable during those hot summer days.
  4. Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and inviting grip on the steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
  5. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, crystal-clear sound with the top-of-the-line audio system.

This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive and experience the difference!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139

$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2023 Toyota RAV4