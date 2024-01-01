$46,904+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD HYBRID
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to take your driving experience to the next level? Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned has the perfect vehicle for you – a pristine 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid. This stylish and fuel-efficient SUV is packed with features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its sleek white exterior, plush gray interior, and powerful hybrid engine, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the heated and cooled comfort, perfect for any season. Stay connected with the premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, while advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera keep you confident on the road. This RAV4 boasts an impressive list of features, and with only 51,929km on the odometer, it's practically brand new!
Here's a sneak peek at some of the RAV4 Limited's most coveted features:
- Hybrid Power: Experience the thrill of effortless acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency with the advanced hybrid engine.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need for any adventure.
- Cooled Seats: Beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable during those hot summer days.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and inviting grip on the steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, crystal-clear sound with the top-of-the-line audio system.
This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Hybrid is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive and experience the difference!
