Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

33,643 KM

Details Features

$47,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE

Watch This Vehicle
12569354

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 12569354
  2. 12569354
  3. 12569354
  4. 12569354
  5. 12569354
  6. 12569354
  7. 12569354
  8. 12569354
  9. 12569354
  10. 12569354
  11. 12569354
  12. 12569354
  13. 12569354
  14. 12569354
  15. 12569354
  16. 12569354
  17. 12569354
  18. 12569354
  19. 12569354
  20. 12569354
  21. 12569354
  22. 12569354
  23. 12569354
  24. 12569354
  25. 12569354
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,643KM
VIN 2T35WRFV3PW172864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,643 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited 90,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 33,643 KM $47,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 57,609 KM $37,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2023 Toyota RAV4