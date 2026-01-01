$35,688+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$35,688
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this pre-owned 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a matching black interior, this RAV4 exudes a sophisticated yet rugged presence. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any journey. With four doors and ample cargo space, it's the ideal companion for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle.
This 2023 RAV4 Trail AWD, with a modest 118,606 kilometers on the odometer, represents exceptional value and a chance to own a highly sought-after SUV. Its proven Toyota engineering means you're investing in a vehicle known for its durability and excellent resale value, giving you peace of mind for years to come. Westland Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional example, ready for its next adventure with you.
Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD:
- Trail-Ready All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-road trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, designed to provide superior traction and stability in all conditions.
- Rugged Trail Trim Exterior Enhancements: Stand out from the crowd with the Trail trim's distinctive styling cues, hinting at its adventurous capabilities and athletic stance.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: Enjoy the perfect balance of compact maneuverability and generous interior space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, gear, or passengers with ease.
- Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetic: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated black exterior paired with a stylish and practical black interior, offering a premium look and feel.
- Proven Toyota Reliability: Benefit from the legendary dependability and engineering excellence that Toyota is renowned for, ensuring a smooth and worry-free ownership experience.
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