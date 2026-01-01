Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this pre-owned 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a matching black interior, this RAV4 exudes a sophisticated yet rugged presence. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any journey. With four doors and ample cargo space, its the ideal companion for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle.</p><p>This 2023 RAV4 Trail AWD, with a modest 118,606 kilometers on the odometer, represents exceptional value and a chance to own a highly sought-after SUV. Its proven Toyota engineering means youre investing in a vehicle known for its durability and excellent resale value, giving you peace of mind for years to come. Westland Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional example, ready for its next adventure with you.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD:</p><ul><li><strong>Trail-Ready All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-road trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, designed to provide superior traction and stability in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Rugged Trail Trim Exterior Enhancements:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the Trail trims distinctive styling cues, hinting at its adventurous capabilities and athletic stance.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of compact maneuverability and generous interior space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, gear, or passengers with ease.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetic:</strong> Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated black exterior paired with a stylish and practical black interior, offering a premium look and feel.</li><li><strong>Proven Toyota Reliability:</strong> Benefit from the legendary dependability and engineering excellence that Toyota is renowned for, ensuring a smooth and worry-free ownership experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

118,606 KM

Details Description Features

$35,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14123167

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1779221009624
  2. 1779221010177
  3. 1779221010642
  4. 1779221011127
  5. 1779221011618
  6. 1779221012129
  7. 1779221012622
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
118,606KM
VIN 2t3j1rfv4pw358006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this pre-owned 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a matching black interior, this RAV4 exudes a sophisticated yet rugged presence. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any journey. With four doors and ample cargo space, it's the ideal companion for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle.

This 2023 RAV4 Trail AWD, with a modest 118,606 kilometers on the odometer, represents exceptional value and a chance to own a highly sought-after SUV. Its proven Toyota engineering means you're investing in a vehicle known for its durability and excellent resale value, giving you peace of mind for years to come. Westland Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional example, ready for its next adventure with you.

Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD:

  • Trail-Ready All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-road trails with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system, designed to provide superior traction and stability in all conditions.
  • Rugged Trail Trim Exterior Enhancements: Stand out from the crowd with the Trail trim's distinctive styling cues, hinting at its adventurous capabilities and athletic stance.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: Enjoy the perfect balance of compact maneuverability and generous interior space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, gear, or passengers with ease.
  • Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetic: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated black exterior paired with a stylish and practical black interior, offering a premium look and feel.
  • Proven Toyota Reliability: Benefit from the legendary dependability and engineering excellence that Toyota is renowned for, ensuring a smooth and worry-free ownership experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 76,267 KM $37,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 53,465 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Audi Q5 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 89,724 KM $28,688 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,688

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2023 Toyota RAV4