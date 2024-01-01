Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Vehicle Located at Petawawa Toyota, 1406 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, Ont. K8A7M3</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

35 KM

Details Description Features

$66,031.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10893387
  2. 10893387
  3. 10893387
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,031.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN9PT170489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0455
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

New Vehicle Located at Petawawa Toyota, 1406 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, Ont. K8A7M3

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 74,376 KM $34,304 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 109,192 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA 95,531 KM $22,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,031.50

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma