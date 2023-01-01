Menu
2023 Toyota Tacoma

28 KM

Details Description Features

$49,772

+ tax & licensing
$49,772

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-735-1717

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,772

+ taxes & licensing

28KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610279
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN1PT022095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW!!  Vehicle loacted at 1406 Pembroke st W.  613-735-1717

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

