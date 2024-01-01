Menu
<p>Calling all adventure enthusiasts and truck lovers! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned has a stunning 2023 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b thats ready to conquer any terrain. This blue beauty boasts a sleek, modern design with a luxurious gray interior, making it the perfect blend of style and functionality. Under the hood lies a powerful 6-cylinder hybrid engine that delivers an exhilarating drive while keeping fuel efficiency top-of-mind. With only 33,154km on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new, and its packed with premium features that are sure to impress.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by comfortable leather-appointed bucket seats with heating and cooling capabilities to keep you cozy year-round. The heated steering wheel, powerful sound system, and sunroof/moonroof add to the luxurious feel of this impressive truck. Take advantage of the blind spot monitor, rearview camera, and security system for added safety and peace of mind on the road. The Toyota Tundra PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b is a true statement of power and sophistication, offering the perfect combination of capability and comfort.</p><p>Here are five of the Tundras most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>Hybrid Power:</strong> Experience the thrill of a powerful 6-cylinder engine with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid system.</li><li><strong>Luxury Leather</strong>: Sink into plush, heated and cooled leather seats for ultimate comfort.</li><li><strong>Cooled Seats:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable on even the hottest days with the added benefit of cooled seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound with a premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on chilly days with the added luxury of a heated steering wheel.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

VIN 5TFNC5DB0PX019509

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,154 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

