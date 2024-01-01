$69,904+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b
2023 Toyota Tundra
PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b
$69,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure enthusiasts and truck lovers! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned has a stunning 2023 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b that's ready to conquer any terrain. This blue beauty boasts a sleek, modern design with a luxurious gray interior, making it the perfect blend of style and functionality. Under the hood lies a powerful 6-cylinder hybrid engine that delivers an exhilarating drive while keeping fuel efficiency top-of-mind. With only 33,154km on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new, and it's packed with premium features that are sure to impress.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by comfortable leather-appointed bucket seats with heating and cooling capabilities to keep you cozy year-round. The heated steering wheel, powerful sound system, and sunroof/moonroof add to the luxurious feel of this impressive truck. Take advantage of the blind spot monitor, rearview camera, and security system for added safety and peace of mind on the road. The Toyota Tundra PLATINUM HYBRID CREW 4x4b is a true statement of power and sophistication, offering the perfect combination of capability and comfort.
Here are five of the Tundra's most sizzling features:
- Hybrid Power: Experience the thrill of a powerful 6-cylinder engine with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid system.
- Luxury Leather: Sink into plush, heated and cooled leather seats for ultimate comfort.
- Cooled Seats: Stay cool and comfortable on even the hottest days with the added benefit of cooled seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound with a premium sound system.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on chilly days with the added luxury of a heated steering wheel.
Vehicle Features
