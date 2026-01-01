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Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 147.4 in. WB for sale in Pembroke, ON

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,367 KM

Details Features

$51,344

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 147.4 in. WB

Watch This Vehicle
14149207

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 147.4 in. WB

Location

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5

613-735-0166

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Contact Seller

$51,344

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
81,367KM
VIN 2GCUDEED7R1190881

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 24856
  • Mileage 81,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Crew Cab
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
crew
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 147.4 in. WB for sale in Pembroke, ON
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Edwards Mazda

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
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613-735-XXXX

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613-735-0166

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$51,344

+ taxes & licensing>

Edwards Mazda

613-735-0166

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500