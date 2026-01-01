Menu
Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

VIN zacndfan3r3a41289

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,455 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Looking for a sporty and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Feast your eyes on this striking 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This eye-catching SUV, previously used as a demo, is ready to turn heads with its vibrant blue exterior and sleek black interior. With only 47,455 km on the odometer, this Hornet GT Plus is practically new and eager for its next adventure! Its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission promise a smooth, confident ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.

This 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Here's a glimpse of what awaits:

  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience thrilling acceleration from the fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, providing the perfect blend of power and efficiency for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, ensuring superior traction and control on snow, ice, or rain-slicked roads.
  • Sporty Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with the Hornet's aggressive stance, bold lines, and distinctive Dodge design cues that make a statement on the road.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats and enjoy a thoughtfully designed cabin, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving environment.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment system, offering seamless integration with your smartphone and access to a wealth of features.

Visit Westland Auto Sales today and experience the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus firsthand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
