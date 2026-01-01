$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus
2024 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,455 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sporty and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Feast your eyes on this striking 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This eye-catching SUV, previously used as a demo, is ready to turn heads with its vibrant blue exterior and sleek black interior. With only 47,455 km on the odometer, this Hornet GT Plus is practically new and eager for its next adventure! Its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission promise a smooth, confident ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.
This 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Here's a glimpse of what awaits:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience thrilling acceleration from the fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, providing the perfect blend of power and efficiency for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, ensuring superior traction and control on snow, ice, or rain-slicked roads.
- Sporty Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with the Hornet's aggressive stance, bold lines, and distinctive Dodge design cues that make a statement on the road.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats and enjoy a thoughtfully designed cabin, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving environment.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment system, offering seamless integration with your smartphone and access to a wealth of features.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today and experience the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus firsthand.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566