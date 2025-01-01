$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Bronco
HERITAGE EDITION
2024 Ford Bronco
HERITAGE EDITION
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,864KM
VIN 1FMDE4DH8RLA00944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ROBIN'S EGG BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,864 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99H
44Q
CW
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Black fender flares
Coloured Grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Unique White
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Paint w/Stripe
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Manual Retractable Load Floor
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
6 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,685 kgs (5,920 lbs)
483.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
4.7 Axle Ratio -inc: electronic-locking front and rear axle
Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED MANUAL
Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control
ROBINS EGG BLUE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2024 Ford Bronco HERITAGE EDITION 21,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX 126,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend 93,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2024 Ford Bronco