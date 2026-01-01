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<p>Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with modern comfort and style? Westland Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157 Elevation. This striking gray pickup is more than just a workhorse; its designed to impress on every road, from city streets to rugged Canadian trails. With its spacious gray interior and powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever your lifestyle demands, whether its hauling equipment for a big project, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply providing a comfortable and capable ride for your daily commute.</p><p>This Sierra 1500 has seen its share of adventures, boasting a modest 45,303 kilometers on the odometer. This means youre getting a relatively new vehicle with plenty of life left to offer, all while benefiting from the reliability and premium features that GMC is known for. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle challenging terrain and inclement weather with confidence, making it an ideal companion for drivers who demand versatility and performance in all conditions.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance and robust towing capability, ensuring you have the power to handle any task.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and off-road adventures with unwavering confidence and traction.</li><li><strong>Crew Cab Configuration:</strong> Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work crews alike.</li><li><strong>Spacious 157 Bed:</strong> Haul larger items and equipment with ease, thanks to the generous bed length.</li><li><strong>Modern Elevation Trim:</strong> Benefit from a stylish exterior and a comfortable, feature-rich interior designed for the discerning driver.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

45,303 KM

Details Description Features

$57,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation

Watch This Vehicle
14232587

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$57,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,303KM
VIN 3gtuuced9rg376286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with modern comfort and style? Westland Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation. This striking gray pickup is more than just a workhorse; it's designed to impress on every road, from city streets to rugged Canadian trails. With its spacious gray interior and powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever your lifestyle demands, whether it's hauling equipment for a big project, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply providing a comfortable and capable ride for your daily commute.

This Sierra 1500 has seen its share of adventures, boasting a modest 45,303 kilometers on the odometer. This means you're getting a relatively new vehicle with plenty of life left to offer, all while benefiting from the reliability and premium features that GMC is known for. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle challenging terrain and inclement weather with confidence, making it an ideal companion for drivers who demand versatility and performance in all conditions.

Here are five features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout choice:

  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and robust towing capability, ensuring you have the power to handle any task.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer Canadian winters and off-road adventures with unwavering confidence and traction.
  • Crew Cab Configuration: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work crews alike.
  • Spacious 157" Bed: Haul larger items and equipment with ease, thanks to the generous bed length.
  • Modern Elevation Trim: Benefit from a stylish exterior and a comfortable, feature-rich interior designed for the discerning driver.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$57,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2024 GMC Sierra 1500