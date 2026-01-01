$57,895+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$57,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with modern comfort and style? Westland Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" Elevation. This striking gray pickup is more than just a workhorse; it's designed to impress on every road, from city streets to rugged Canadian trails. With its spacious gray interior and powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever your lifestyle demands, whether it's hauling equipment for a big project, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply providing a comfortable and capable ride for your daily commute.
This Sierra 1500 has seen its share of adventures, boasting a modest 45,303 kilometers on the odometer. This means you're getting a relatively new vehicle with plenty of life left to offer, all while benefiting from the reliability and premium features that GMC is known for. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle challenging terrain and inclement weather with confidence, making it an ideal companion for drivers who demand versatility and performance in all conditions.
Here are five features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout choice:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and robust towing capability, ensuring you have the power to handle any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer Canadian winters and off-road adventures with unwavering confidence and traction.
- Crew Cab Configuration: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and work crews alike.
- Spacious 157" Bed: Haul larger items and equipment with ease, thanks to the generous bed length.
- Modern Elevation Trim: Benefit from a stylish exterior and a comfortable, feature-rich interior designed for the discerning driver.
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