$42,904+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
PREFERRED TREND AWD
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
PREFERRED TREND AWD
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
$42,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 25,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for both city and off-road adventures? Look no further than the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather conditions. With just 25,815km on the odometer, this Santa Cruz is practically new and ready for its next adventure.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a luxurious and comfortable interior featuring heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the sliding rear window and sunroof create an open and airy atmosphere. Stay connected with the world thanks to features like Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system, and a rearview camera.
This Santa Cruz comes loaded with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers safe on the road. Enjoy peace of mind with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, and a comprehensive airbag system.
Here are five of the most sizzlin' features of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road or weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.
- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease and precision.
- Sliding Rear Window: Let in fresh air and enjoy the open-air feeling on your drives.
Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to test drive this exceptional 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD and experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and functionality.
