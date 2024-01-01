Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats perfect for both city and off-road adventures? Look no further than the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather conditions. With just 25,815km on the odometer, this Santa Cruz is practically new and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a luxurious and comfortable interior featuring heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the sliding rear window and sunroof create an open and airy atmosphere. Stay connected with the world thanks to features like Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system, and a rearview camera.</p><p>This Santa Cruz comes loaded with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers safe on the road. Enjoy peace of mind with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, and a comprehensive airbag system.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzlin features of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road or weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease and precision.</li><li><strong>Sliding Rear Window:</strong> Let in fresh air and enjoy the open-air feeling on your drives.</li></ul><p>Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to test drive this exceptional 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED TREND AWD and experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and functionality.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

25,815 KM

Details Description Features

PREFERRED TREND AWD

11967177

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,815KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NTJDDAFXRH093291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 25,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert

