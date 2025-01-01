Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Nissan Kicks

39,352 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12394116

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1744220973
  2. 1744220973
  3. 1744220973
  4. 1744220973
  5. 1744220973
  6. 1744220973
  7. 1744220973
  8. 1744220973
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,352KM
VIN 3n1cp5cv0rl483165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5705
  • Mileage 39,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 39,352 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XSE 60,848 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 RAM 1500 78,721 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2024 Nissan Kicks