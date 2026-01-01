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<p>Discover a smart and stylish ride at Westland Auto Sales with this pre-owned 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD, presented in a sleek gray exterior that commands attention on every street. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, perfectly designed for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This nimble Kicks is powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable Transmission and a responsive Front Wheel Drive system, making every drive a pleasure and maximizing your fuel economy. With only 62,651 kilometers on the odometer, this Kicks is ready to hit the road and become your trusted companion for many miles to come.</p><p>This 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD is packed with features designed to make your driving experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible. Imagine cruising through the city with confidence, knowing you have the latest technology at your fingertips. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and modern convenience, all waiting for you at Westland Auto Sales.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this Nissan Kicks that truly sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless City Driving:</strong> The agile front-wheel-drive system and responsive 1.6L engine make navigating busy city streets a breeze, offering nimble handling and impressive fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Modern Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with the intuitive infotainment system, designed to seamlessly integrate with your smartphone.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a well-appointed black interior that offers a comfortable and stylish environment for both driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, thanks to a suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your loved ones.</li><li><strong>Sleek Exterior Design:</strong> The eye-catching gray exterior paint gives this Kicks a sophisticated and modern look thats sure to turn heads.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Nissan Kicks

62,651 KM

Details Description Features

$19,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14232566

2024 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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  7. 1780773986050
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,688

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,651KM
VIN 3n1cp5bv4rl515942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover a smart and stylish ride at Westland Auto Sales with this pre-owned 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD, presented in a sleek gray exterior that commands attention on every street. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, perfectly designed for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This nimble Kicks is powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable Transmission and a responsive Front Wheel Drive system, making every drive a pleasure and maximizing your fuel economy. With only 62,651 kilometers on the odometer, this Kicks is ready to hit the road and become your trusted companion for many miles to come.

This 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD is packed with features designed to make your driving experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible. Imagine cruising through the city with confidence, knowing you have the latest technology at your fingertips. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and modern convenience, all waiting for you at Westland Auto Sales.

Here are 5 features of this Nissan Kicks that truly sizzle:

  • Effortless City Driving: The agile front-wheel-drive system and responsive 1.6L engine make navigating busy city streets a breeze, offering nimble handling and impressive fuel efficiency.
  • Modern Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the intuitive infotainment system, designed to seamlessly integrate with your smartphone.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a well-appointed black interior that offers a comfortable and stylish environment for both driver and passengers.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to a suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your loved ones.
  • Sleek Exterior Design: The eye-catching gray exterior paint gives this Kicks a sophisticated and modern look that's sure to turn heads.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$19,688

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2024 Nissan Kicks