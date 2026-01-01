$19,688+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
2024 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$19,688
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover a smart and stylish ride at Westland Auto Sales with this pre-owned 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD, presented in a sleek gray exterior that commands attention on every street. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, perfectly designed for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This nimble Kicks is powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable Transmission and a responsive Front Wheel Drive system, making every drive a pleasure and maximizing your fuel economy. With only 62,651 kilometers on the odometer, this Kicks is ready to hit the road and become your trusted companion for many miles to come.
This 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD is packed with features designed to make your driving experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible. Imagine cruising through the city with confidence, knowing you have the latest technology at your fingertips. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and modern convenience, all waiting for you at Westland Auto Sales.
Here are 5 features of this Nissan Kicks that truly sizzle:
- Effortless City Driving: The agile front-wheel-drive system and responsive 1.6L engine make navigating busy city streets a breeze, offering nimble handling and impressive fuel efficiency.
- Modern Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the intuitive infotainment system, designed to seamlessly integrate with your smartphone.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a well-appointed black interior that offers a comfortable and stylish environment for both driver and passengers.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to a suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your loved ones.
- Sleek Exterior Design: The eye-catching gray exterior paint gives this Kicks a sophisticated and modern look that's sure to turn heads.
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