$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Onyx
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Onyx
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without compromising on practicality? Check out this used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV, cloaked in a sleek gray exterior, is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With a versatile design and Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system, you can confidently explore everything Canada has to offer. This Crosstrek has only 28,547km on the odometer, meaning it's barely broken in and ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Crosstrek Onyx is powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering impressive fuel efficiency and a connected driving experience. As a four-door SUV/crossover, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a vehicle that can adapt to their lifestyle.
Here are a few of the Crosstrek Onyx's most exciting features:
- Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.
- Rugged Onyx Trim: A stylish and durable trim package with unique design elements.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Delivers a great balance of power and economy.
- Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- CVT Transmission: Provides a smooth and efficient driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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