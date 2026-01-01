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<p>Looking for adventure without compromising on practicality? Check out this used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV, cloaked in a sleek gray exterior, is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With a versatile design and Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive system, you can confidently explore everything Canada has to offer. This Crosstrek has only 28,547km on the odometer, meaning its barely broken in and ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable grey interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Crosstrek Onyx is powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering impressive fuel efficiency and a connected driving experience. As a four-door SUV/crossover, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a vehicle that can adapt to their lifestyle.</p><p>Here are a few of the Crosstrek Onyxs most exciting features:</p><ul><li><strong>Subarus Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Rugged Onyx Trim:</strong> A stylish and durable trim package with unique design elements.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine:</strong> Delivers a great balance of power and economy.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>CVT Transmission:</strong> Provides a smooth and efficient driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

28,547 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Onyx

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13986760

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Onyx

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Used
28,547KM
VIN jf2guhfc8rh344565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure without compromising on practicality? Check out this used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV, cloaked in a sleek gray exterior, is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With a versatile design and Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system, you can confidently explore everything Canada has to offer. This Crosstrek has only 28,547km on the odometer, meaning it's barely broken in and ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Crosstrek Onyx is powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering impressive fuel efficiency and a connected driving experience. As a four-door SUV/crossover, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a vehicle that can adapt to their lifestyle.

Here are a few of the Crosstrek Onyx's most exciting features:

  • Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.
  • Rugged Onyx Trim: A stylish and durable trim package with unique design elements.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Delivers a great balance of power and economy.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • CVT Transmission: Provides a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

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2024 Subaru Crosstrek