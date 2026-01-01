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<p>Discover your next adventure companion at Westland Auto Sales with this exceptional 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this Crosstrek is ready to handle whatever life throws your way. Under the hood, a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Subarus renowned All-Wheel Drive system ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any road condition, from city streets to winding country lanes. With only 61,826 kilometers on the odometer, this Crosstrek still has plenty of life and exploration ahead of it.</p><p>This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave both capability and comfort. The reliable gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission make for an enjoyable driving experience, whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone needing that extra bit of utility. Come down to Westland Auto Sales and see for yourself why the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers across Canada.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with Subarus Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, providing superior traction and stability for ultimate peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Powerful 2.5L Boxer Engine:</strong> Experience responsive performance and confident acceleration with the dynamic 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering an engaging driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Utility:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of a comfortable ride and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to ambitious road trips.</li><li><strong>Modern Convenience Features:</strong> This Convenience trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected.</li><li><strong>Impressive Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Get out there and explore more without constant stops at the pump, thanks to the Crosstreks smart gasoline engine.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

61,826 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience AWD

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14417451

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,826KM
VIN jf2guabc9rh200861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover your next adventure companion at Westland Auto Sales with this exceptional 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this Crosstrek is ready to handle whatever life throws your way. Under the hood, a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive system ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any road condition, from city streets to winding country lanes. With only 61,826 kilometers on the odometer, this Crosstrek still has plenty of life and exploration ahead of it.

This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave both capability and comfort. The reliable gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission make for an enjoyable driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone needing that extra bit of utility. Come down to Westland Auto Sales and see for yourself why the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers across Canada.

Here are five features that make this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD truly stand out:

  • Legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, providing superior traction and stability for ultimate peace of mind.
  • Powerful 2.5L Boxer Engine: Experience responsive performance and confident acceleration with the dynamic 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering an engaging driving experience.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Utility: Enjoy the perfect blend of a comfortable ride and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to ambitious road trips.
  • Modern Convenience Features: This Convenience trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected.
  • Impressive Fuel Efficiency: Get out there and explore more without constant stops at the pump, thanks to the Crosstrek's smart gasoline engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$31,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2024 Subaru Crosstrek