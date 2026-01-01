$31,495+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Convenience AWD
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Convenience AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover your next adventure companion at Westland Auto Sales with this exceptional 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this Crosstrek is ready to handle whatever life throws your way. Under the hood, a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive system ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any road condition, from city streets to winding country lanes. With only 61,826 kilometers on the odometer, this Crosstrek still has plenty of life and exploration ahead of it.
This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave both capability and comfort. The reliable gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission make for an enjoyable driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone needing that extra bit of utility. Come down to Westland Auto Sales and see for yourself why the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers across Canada.
Here are five features that make this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD truly stand out:
- Legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, providing superior traction and stability for ultimate peace of mind.
- Powerful 2.5L Boxer Engine: Experience responsive performance and confident acceleration with the dynamic 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering an engaging driving experience.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Utility: Enjoy the perfect blend of a comfortable ride and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to ambitious road trips.
- Modern Convenience Features: This Convenience trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected.
- Impressive Fuel Efficiency: Get out there and explore more without constant stops at the pump, thanks to the Crosstrek's smart gasoline engine.
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