Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Vehicle Located at Petawawa Toyota, 1406 Pembroke St West, K8A7M3 </p>

2024 Toyota Corolla

35 KM

Details Description Features

$30,841.58

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10893381
  2. 10893381
  3. 10893381
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,841.58

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE9RP181163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

New Vehicle Located at Petawawa Toyota, 1406 Pembroke St West, K8A7M3 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 74,376 KM $34,304 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 109,192 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA 95,531 KM $22,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,841.58

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Corolla