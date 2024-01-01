$55,904+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
$55,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 25,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and adventure with this stunning 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek white SUV with a black interior boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating both city streets and open highways. With only 25,100km on the odometer, this Grand Highlander is practically brand new, offering you the best of both worlds: the comfort of a new vehicle with the savings of a pre-owned one.
This Grand Highlander XLE AWD is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. The heated seats, steering wheel, and mirrors will keep you warm and cozy on chilly mornings, while the power-adjustable seats provide ultimate comfort for both driver and passengers. The advanced safety features, including anti-lock brakes, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera, will give you peace of mind on every journey. And with its spacious interior, this Grand Highlander is perfect for families and adventurers alike.
Here are 5 of the Grand Highlander XLE AWD's most exciting features:
- All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a winding mountain pass.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest days.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the steering wheel, perfect for winter commutes.
- Power Seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with added safety and peace of mind, thanks to the advanced blind spot monitoring system.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD! Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today for a test drive and experience the luxury and capability for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-631-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-631-0139