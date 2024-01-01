$35,904+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Certified + E-Tested
$35,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure in this sleek and stylish 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This gray beauty boasts a spacious interior with black fabric seats, making it a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. The powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with the smooth automatic transmission ensures a responsive and efficient driving experience.
But the RAV4 LE AWD is more than just a great drive, it's packed with features designed to make your journey even more enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and heated seats, stay safe with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, and cruise effortlessly with the automatic headlights and cruise control.
Here are 5 features of the RAV4 LE AWD that are sure to make you smile:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm on even the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have an extra set of eyes looking out for you.
- Rearview Camera: Park with ease and confidence, thanks to the clear and helpful rearview camera.
- Keyless Entry: Skip fumbling for keys and simply unlock your RAV4 with the push of a button.
Come experience the RAV4 LE AWD for yourself at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. We're confident you'll love it!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
