Get ready to conquer any adventure in this sleek and stylish 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This gray beauty boasts a spacious interior with black fabric seats, making it a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. The powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with the smooth automatic transmission ensures a responsive and efficient driving experience.

But the RAV4 LE AWD is more than just a great drive, its packed with features designed to make your journey even more enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and heated seats, stay safe with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, and cruise effortlessly with the automatic headlights and cruise control.

Here are 5 features of the RAV4 LE AWD that are sure to make you smile:

All-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail.
Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm on even the coldest days.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have an extra set of eyes looking out for you.
Rearview Camera: Park with ease and confidence, thanks to the clear and helpful rearview camera.
Keyless Entry: Skip fumbling for keys and simply unlock your RAV4 with the push of a button.

Come experience the RAV4 LE AWD for yourself at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Were confident youll love it!

2024 Toyota RAV4

5,586 KM

$35,904

+ tax & licensing
11999074

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
5,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV2RC480386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

