Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Mazda CX-50

12,281 KM

Details Features

$49,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-50

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12688863

2025 Mazda CX-50

GT

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 12688863
  2. 12688863
  3. 12688863
  4. 12688863
  5. 12688863
  6. 12688863
  7. 12688863
  8. 12688863
  9. 12688863
  10. 12688863
  11. 12688863
  12. 12688863
  13. 12688863
  14. 12688863
  15. 12688863
  16. 12688863
  17. 12688863
  18. 12688863
  19. 12688863
  20. 12688863
  21. 12688863
  22. 12688863
  23. 12688863
  24. 12688863
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM6SN305195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma 31,078 KM $47,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 71,722 KM $35,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 72,471 KM $25,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2025 Mazda CX-50