Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON

2025 Toyota RAV4

5,445 KM

Details Features

$43,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14443000

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 14443000
  2. 14443000
  3. 14443000
  4. 14443000
  5. 14443000
  6. 14443000
  7. 14443000
  8. 14443000
  9. 14443000
  10. 14443000
  11. 14443000
  12. 14443000
  13. 14443000
  14. 14443000
  15. 14443000
  16. 14443000
  17. 14443000
  18. 14443000
  19. 14443000
  20. 14443000
  21. 14443000
  22. 14443000
  23. 14443000
  24. 14443000
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
5,445KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1SW585035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited 132,993 KM $40,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S 94,912 KM $19,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum 65,488 KM $58,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2025 Toyota RAV4