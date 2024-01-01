Menu
1926 Chevrolet C/K

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
1926 Chevrolet C/K

DEPOT HACK WOODY

12001669

1926 Chevrolet C/K

DEPOT HACK WOODY

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 0

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1926 Chevrolet C/K