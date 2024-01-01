$29,995+ tax & licensing
1926 Chevrolet C/K
DEPOT HACK WOODY
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Callan Motors
613-264-0115
