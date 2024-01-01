Menu
<p> Very early build , Numbers matching 260 V8 , automatic , Power steering , featured in a very rare factory color (Prairie Bronze ) If you are looking for a first generation Mustang , you have to see this one . Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience </p>

1965 Ford Mustang

49,500 MI

$49,995

1965 Ford Mustang

1965 Ford Mustang

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$49,995

Used
49,500MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 5f07f111279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prairie Bronze
  • Interior Colour Raven Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,500 MI

Vehicle Description

 Very early build , Numbers matching 260 V8 , automatic , Power steering , featured in a very rare factory color (Prairie Bronze ) If you are looking for a first generation Mustang , you have to see this one . Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
