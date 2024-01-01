$49,995+ tax & licensing
1965 Ford Mustang
1965 Ford Mustang
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Prairie Bronze
- Interior Colour Raven Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 49,500 MI
Vehicle Description
Very early build , Numbers matching 260 V8 , automatic , Power steering , featured in a very rare factory color (Prairie Bronze ) If you are looking for a first generation Mustang , you have to see this one . Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115