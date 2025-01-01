Menu
<p>Recent purchase ,very low mileage , featured in Pearl White with red interior , older restoration in excellent shape , 1.2L I4 cyl  manual transmission</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. <strong>Amazing Purchase Options:</strong> From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

1965 Volkswagen Beetle

38,500 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
1965 Volkswagen Beetle

1965 Volkswagen Beetle

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent purchase ,very low mileage , featured in Pearl White with red interior , older restoration in excellent shape , 1.2L I4 cyl  manual transmission

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1965 Volkswagen Beetle