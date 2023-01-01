$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
1967 Buick Skylark
1967 Buick Skylark
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 4441771105495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Purchase beautiful looking car , features a 430 V8 upgraded fuel injection , deluxe interior with buckets , powers steering, power brakes , car cover included , Callan Motors has been in business for 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
