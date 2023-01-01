Menu
1967 Buick Skylark

50,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385892
  • VIN: 4441771105495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Purchase beautiful looking car , features a 430 V8 upgraded fuel injection , deluxe interior with buckets , powers steering, power brakes , car cover included , Callan Motors has been in business for 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Back to Top

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

