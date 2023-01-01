Menu
1969 Ford Mustang

76,200 KM

Details Description

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

GT

GT

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Jade
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Purchase, complete restoration , features a 302 V8 , automatic , Stunning exterior Silver Jade in colour, have all Documentation regarding restoration, absolutely stunning looking , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

