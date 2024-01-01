Menu
<p>1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5.0L Automatic - Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power convertible top, Air conditioning, Leather seat, Power front Seats and more.</p><p>--</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

1995 Ford Mustang

181,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
1995 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible GT

1995 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible GT

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1falp45t0sf112337

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5.0L Automatic - Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power convertible top, Air conditioning, Leather seat, Power front Seats and more.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1995 Ford Mustang