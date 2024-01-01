$8,995+ tax & licensing
1995 Ford Mustang
2dr Convertible GT
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5.0L Automatic - Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power convertible top, Air conditioning, Leather seat, Power front Seats and more.
--
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
