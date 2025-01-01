$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
1995 Ford Mustang
GT
1995 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,343KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FALP45T0SF112337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Green
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,343 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Powertrain
High Output
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
1999 BMW Z3 2DR Roadster Convertible M Package 80,602 MI $24,995 + tax & lic
1998 Ford Mustang 2dr SVT Cobra Convertible Saleen Package 126,500 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe Manual Touring One Owner | Low KMS 66,708 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
1995 Ford Mustang