Menu
Account
Sign In

1995 Ford Mustang

181,343 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1995 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12464557

1995 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1745950098
  2. 1745950101
  3. 1745950099
  4. 1745950099
  5. 1745950100
  6. 1745950098
  7. 1745950098
  8. 1745950098
  9. 1745950098
  10. 1745950099
  11. 1745950099
  12. 1745950099
  13. 1745950099
  14. 1745950099
  15. 1745950099
  16. 1745950099
  17. 1745950099
  18. 1745950100
  19. 1745950100
  20. 1745950100
  21. 1745950100
  22. 1745950100
  23. 1745950100
  24. 1745950100
  25. 1745950100
  26. 1745950100
  27. 1745950101
  28. 1745950101
  29. 1745950101
  30. 1745950101
  31. 1745950101
  32. 1745950101
  33. 1745950101
  34. 1745950101
  35. 1745950101
  36. 1745950102
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,343KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FALP45T0SF112337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Green
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 1999 BMW Z3 2DR Roadster Convertible M Package for sale in Perth, ON
1999 BMW Z3 2DR Roadster Convertible M Package 80,602 MI $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 1998 Ford Mustang 2dr SVT Cobra Convertible Saleen Package for sale in Perth, ON
1998 Ford Mustang 2dr SVT Cobra Convertible Saleen Package 126,500 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe Manual Touring One Owner | Low KMS for sale in Perth, ON
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe Manual Touring One Owner | Low KMS 66,708 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1995 Ford Mustang