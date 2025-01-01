Menu
1997 Plymouth Prowler With only 5300 km / Matching trailer for sale in Perth, ON

1997 Plymouth Prowler

5,300 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
1997 Plymouth Prowler

With only 5300 km / Matching trailer

12384939

1997 Plymouth Prowler

With only 5300 km / Matching trailer

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1p3ew65f1vv301083

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 5,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Equalizer
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-264-0115

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1997 Plymouth Prowler