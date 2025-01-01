$59,995+ tax & licensing
1997 Plymouth Prowler
With only 5300 km / Matching trailer
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
5,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1p3ew65f1vv301083
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Equalizer
Convertible Soft Top
