2002 Ford Ranger 4.0L V6 Extended Cab

Clean Carfax, One Owner, Manual windows, Manual locks, Air Conditioning, Upgraded rims/tires, Splash packages

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

 

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.

2002 Ford Ranger

125,200 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Ranger

4dr Supercab 4.0L One Owner Clean Carfax

2002 Ford Ranger

4dr Supercab 4.0L One Owner Clean Carfax

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44E12PB00835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Ford Ranger 4.0L V6 Extended Cab

Clean Carfax, One Owner, Manual windows, Manual locks, Air Conditioning, Upgraded rims/tires, Splash packages

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

 

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2002 Ford Ranger