Modified 2003 Nissan 350z Track Coupe with 3.5L V6 6Speed Manual Transmission

This vehicle has been modified - Pro-charger Supercharger producing approx. 425 H.P. at 10 PSI - Stainless steel intake with stainless steel wrapped headers paired with a real dual exhaust system. Previous owner passed e-testing with the current configuration, no issues. You may have seen it at local car shows, winning at over 40 shows.

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,431KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1AZ34E03T016562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 193,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Modified 2003 Nissan 350z Track Coupe with 3.5L V6 6Speed Manual Transmission

This vehicle has been modified - Pro-charger Supercharger producing approx. 425 H.P. at 10 PSI - Stainless steel intake with stainless steel wrapped headers paired with a real dual exhaust system. Previous owner passed e-testing with the current configuration, no issues. You may have seen it at local car shows, winning at over 40 shows.

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

