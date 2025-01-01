$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 193,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Modified 2003 Nissan 350z Track Coupe with 3.5L V6 6Speed Manual Transmission
This vehicle has been modified - Pro-charger Supercharger producing approx. 425 H.P. at 10 PSI - Stainless steel intake with stainless steel wrapped headers paired with a real dual exhaust system. Previous owner passed e-testing with the current configuration, no issues. You may have seen it at local car shows, winning at over 40 shows.
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
613-264-0115