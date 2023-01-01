$49,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Porsche 911
Carrera
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9769360
- VIN: WP0CA29994S650477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 108,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent purchase , Features 6 cyl ,6 speed manual , power soft top , dual heated seats , 18 inch alloy Carrera wheels, Porsche windstop deflector, bose high end sound system, Black leather interier , xenon headlamp pkg , stainlees steel exhaust tips , Callan Motors has been in bussiness for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships . We Make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
