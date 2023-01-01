Menu
2004 Porsche 911

108,500 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769360
  • VIN: WP0CA29994S650477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent purchase , Features 6 cyl ,6 speed manual , power soft top , dual heated seats , 18 inch alloy  Carrera wheels, Porsche windstop deflector, bose high end sound system, Black leather interier , xenon headlamp pkg , stainlees steel exhaust tips , Callan Motors has been in bussiness for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships . We Make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

