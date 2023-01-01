Menu
2006 Chevrolet Corvette

75,100 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239476
  • VIN: 1g1yy36u265113296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monterey Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the sleek and powerful 2006 Corvette Convertible, a true marvel on wheels, recently purchased and has a clean carfax report. With its top-down allure and heart-pounding performance, the 2006 Corvette Convertible is the ultimate dream car for thrill-seekers and car enthusiasts alike. Embrace the spirit of freedom and excitement today with this masterpiece of automotive engineering.

Features: Power Heats seats, Power Mirrors, Sirius XM radio, Headsup display, CD Player, A/C ( blows cold cold ), Keyless entry, Push button start, Sport mode and more.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightfoward, hassle-free, transparent buying experience. Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

