2006 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Convertible
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10239476
- VIN: 1g1yy36u265113296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monterey Red
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 75,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the sleek and powerful 2006 Corvette Convertible, a true marvel on wheels, recently purchased and has a clean carfax report. With its top-down allure and heart-pounding performance, the 2006 Corvette Convertible is the ultimate dream car for thrill-seekers and car enthusiasts alike. Embrace the spirit of freedom and excitement today with this masterpiece of automotive engineering.
Features: Power Heats seats, Power Mirrors, Sirius XM radio, Headsup display, CD Player, A/C ( blows cold cold ), Keyless entry, Push button start, Sport mode and more.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightfoward, hassle-free, transparent buying experience. Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
