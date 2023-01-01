Menu
2006 Ford Mustang

94,195 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible Low Kms

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible Low Kms

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,195KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9704785
  • VIN: 1ZVFT85H965253180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 94,195 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 FORD MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE

Features:
- 5.0L Engine Automatic
- Convertible Top
- Leather Seats, Cruise Control and more!

Financing Available, Interest Rate and Term will be determined with application.
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
* Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

