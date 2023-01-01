2006 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 1 9 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9704785

9704785 VIN: 1ZVFT85H965253180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 94,195 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.