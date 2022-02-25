Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 MINI Cooper Convertible

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2006 MINI Cooper Convertible

2006 MINI Cooper Convertible

CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 MINI Cooper Convertible

CONVERTIBLE

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1647709394
  2. 1647709395
  3. 1647709395
  4. 1647709395
  5. 1647709395
  6. 1647709395
  7. 1647709395
  8. 1647709396
  9. 1647709396
  10. 1647709396
  11. 1647709396
  12. 1647709396
  13. 1647709396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8353971
  • VIN: WMWRF33596TF64851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent purchase, still in storage but can be seen anytime, features leather in , air conditioning, power windows and locks, tilt and cruise, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years, we do charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 23,800 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Spark...
 48,500 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Expres...
 26,100 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory