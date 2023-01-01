Menu
2008 Chevrolet Corvette

87,067 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible LS3

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible LS3

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277106
  • VIN: 1G1YY36W185121331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent purchase, clean car fax , features 6.2L V8 LS3 paired with automatic transmission with, Z51 performance pkg , paddle shift , heads up display , satellite radio, power top , dual power heated seats , select ride , sporty and track mode , performance exhaust Callan Motors has been in business for 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

