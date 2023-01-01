Menu
2008 Chrysler Crossfire

78,500 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2008 Chrysler Crossfire

2008 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited

2008 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971702
  • VIN: 1C3LN65L38X075478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

