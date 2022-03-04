$23,995+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 1 Series
135i M appearance pkg Only 84500km
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8639999
- VIN: WBAUN93549VE94653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
