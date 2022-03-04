Menu
2009 BMW 1 Series

84,500 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2009 BMW 1 Series

2009 BMW 1 Series

135i M appearance pkg Only 84500km

2009 BMW 1 Series

135i M appearance pkg Only 84500km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8639999
  VIN: WBAUN93549VE94653

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade in here at Callan Motors , clean car fax , features twin turbo 3.0 L in line six that kicks out 300 hp and 300 lb~ft of torque , 0 to 100km in 4.9 seconds, features M sport pkg , with sport bucket seats , 18 inch wheels, comes with custom car cover , has to be seen Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

