2009 Dodge Challenger

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 With Track Pak Option , Only 40900 km

2009 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 With Track Pak Option , Only 40900 km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2B3LJ74W79H598227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HEMI ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

recent purchase, clean car fax , feature Track pack option, 6speed manual with pistol grip, 6.1L V8 anti spin diff , 3.92 rear axle ratio , factory 322 watt kicker SRT amplifier premium leather trimmed seats , 20x9 SRT Design wheels, power drivers seat, heated seats , tilt and telescopic steering, power trunk , power fold away heated mirrors, keyless entry, High performance suspension, Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

